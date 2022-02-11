Born named 'Policy Maker of the Year'

WALES — State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) has been named “Policy Maker of the Year” by the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association for his work during the 2021-2022 legislative session, according to a Feb. 11 press release.

Born, the co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Finance, was a steadfast supporter and champion of two issues important to waterfowl hunters and sportsmen across Wisconsin: the long-awaited and much needed adjustment to the price of the state waterfowl stamp, from $7 to $12, and the reauthorization of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.

“Rep. Mark Born is a true friend to conservation and our state’s sportsmen and women. His support and leadership on these issues means that today’s users – and future generations – will be able to continue to enjoy our state’s strong sporting heritage. We are proud to name him our 2022 Policy Maker of the Year,” said WWA executive director Bruce Ross.