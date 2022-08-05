 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Born receives award

Children's Wisconsin awards Rep. Mark Born (R- Beaver Dam) with the ninth annual Children's Champion Policy Award, according to an Aug. 5 press release.

Children’s Wisconsin awarded Rep. Mark Born (R- Beaver Dam) and Evan Goyke (D- Milwaukee) with the ninth annual Children’s Champion Policy Award, according to an Aug. 5 press release.

The Children’s Champion Policy Award honors public policy leaders in Wisconsin who strive to make a positive impact in the lives of Wisconsin children and families. The honorees work to support sustainable funding for safety-net providers and move health and child well-being policy forward.

Rep. Born was recognized for his leadership on the Joint Finance Committee, supporting a strong Medicaid program for kids, funding for school-based mental and behavioral health care and modernizing psychology licensure which will help more patients get access to this care. Rep. Goyke was also honored for his work on the Joint Finance Committee, supporting

