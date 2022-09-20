 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Born receives economic development award

Born earns award

Local economic development professionals and community officials present the Champion of Economic Development Award to Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) on Sept. 15. From left, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, Rep. Mark Born, Beaver Dam Economic Development director Trent Campbell, Beaver Dam city administrator Nathan Thiel.

MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Association presented State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) with the organization’s 2022 “Champion of Economic Development” award for his work on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth in Wisconsin on Sept. 15. The award presentation, attended by local economic development professionals and community officials, took place at a downtown Beaver Dam business.

The “Champion of Economic Development” award is presented at the end of each legislative session to state lawmakers who demonstrate extraordinary support for important economic development policies.

Rep. Born earned the “Champion of Economic Development” designation for his leadership during the state budget process on key economic development initiatives, ranging from talent attraction funding and rural broadband expansion to tax relief and preservation of the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit. He was also a strong advocate on proposals to encourage the development of much-needed workforce housing.

