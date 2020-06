Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sharon Bos retired from National Exchange Bank & Trust in Waupun after 42 years of service. Bos was a vice president and mortgage loan officer. Her banking career centered on loans as previous bank positions included loan secretary and loan officer. The Waupun community celebrated Bos and her career with a “honking parade” on her last day in the office on June 1.