Boschert to participate in mentorship program

Andrew Boschert of Beaver Dam, and two others have been selected as the next class of participants in Wisconsin Pork Association’s Pork Mentorship Program, according to a Feb. 10 press release. The program is designed to expand students’ knowledge of the swine industry, provide opportunities to network with pork industry leaders, help identify future career goals, and create valuable connections with potential employers.
You have free articles remaining.
Boschert is a freshman attending Iowa State University studying animal science with a minor in genetics.
The three participants will complete a series of job shadows and attend state and national pork industry events and take part in WPA meetings and complete a special project.
Individuals or businesses interested in offering job shadow or would like to become involved in this program, contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email aboschert@wppa.org.