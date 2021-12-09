 Skip to main content
BOURBON AUCTION RAISES $27K
Viking Liquor hosted its annual Bourbon Auction on Dec 3, raising $27,265.90 to split equally between the Reedsburg Area Food Panty and Reedsburg Area United Fund. Each organization received $13,632.95 on Dec. 8.

