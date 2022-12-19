BOURBON AUCTION RAISES $35K

Reedsburg Viking Liquor held its annual Holiday Jingle Mingle Tasting & Bourbon Auction on Dec. 2 with a special selection of rare bourbons, free food and drink samples, raffles and bourbon auction. The event raised $35,291.41. Viking Village Inc. split the profits and awarded $17,645.70 each to Reedsburg Area Food Pantry and Reedsburg Area Helping Hands on Dec. 8. From left, Belinda Bowers, RAHH; Rita Mead, RAHH; Alisha Johnson, Viking Liquor; Ann Seamonson, RAFP; Cassi Swanson, Viking Liquor; Jacob Williams, Viking Village Inc.