ANIMART, LLC saw a doubling incidence rate in Persistently Infected Bovine Viral Diarrhea animals this summer versus last summer according to an Aug. 14 press release. Over the months of June and July, 200 animals tested positive for PI BVD, compared to 100 in 2018. Of the 73,349 samples screened, incidence rate was 0.27% as comparted to 0.14% the year previous. This new trend may indicate an important opportunity for producers to identify and remove PI BVD animals, in efforts to improve their herd’s health and profitability.
BVD is a disease present in 10-25% of herds in the United States. According to the Center for Epidemiological Research and Oklahoma State University, herds with BVD can experience an annual loss of $54 per dairy cow, $30 per beef cow, $45 per feedlot animal for an industry total impact of $1.54-2.59 billion.
“We see diagnostics as an important tool to assist producers in what has been a challenging 2019 Market” said Dan Ellsworth, president and chief executive officer, ANIMART. “With a record number of positive samples in our lab this summer, we believe producers will see an economic benefit by identifying and eliminating sources of disease which drain their operation’s profitability.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)