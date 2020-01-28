Bowling tourney for Nation of Patriots set

The annual Schoenberger Racing bowling tournament to benefit the Nation of Patriots is set for Saturday, Feb. 1 at Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. On-site registration opens at 11 a.m. and bowling begins at noon.

Nation of Patriots, based in Beaver Dam, is an all-volunteer, national nonprofit whose mission it is to raise funds for disabled veterans and their families, with 100% of the funds raised directly benefiting veterans in need.

The non-sanctioned event is open to the public with capacity for 80 bowlers. The entry fee is $30 per bowler plus $5 for each bowling game pot. The tournament is structured as an individual 9 Pin Tap, scratch pot game and bowlers will be paired at random for each game with the highest scoring partners on each pair of lanes winning the lane pot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bar and food specials, 50/50 raffles, bucket raffles and door prizes offered throughout the afternoon. All proceeds benefit the Nation of Patriots.

The Patriot Tour, a 110-day, 14,500-mile journey of one American flag through the 48 Continental states supports the organization’s mission to provide financial assistance to veterans in need. This year the tour will begin and end in Arizona, but the flag will stop in Beaver Dam on July 25 and 26.