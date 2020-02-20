Bowling tourney raises $1,800

As many as 40 bowlers and dozens of spectators filled the bar and lanes at Tower Lanes on Feb. 1, raising $1,816 for the Nation of Patriots by participating in the annual bowling tournament sponsored by Schoenberger Racing, according to a Feb. 14 press release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Money was raised through raffles and lane pots for each game.

The Patriot Tour, a 110-day, 14,500-mile journey of one American flag through the 48 Continental states supports the organization’s mission to provide financial assistance to veterans in need. This year the tour will begin and end in Arizona, but the flag will stop in Beaver Dam on July 25 and 26.

For more information or to make a contribution, visit nationofpatriots.org.