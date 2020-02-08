Boys & Girls Club awards locals for service

The Investment Partnerships For Kids or I.P.A.K. Award is presented to a corporate partner who has significantly improved the lives of Sauk County youth through its partnership with the club, that was presented to MinuteMan Press Baraboo. The Arline Beagan Spirit Award, named after club founder and longtime volunteer, is given to a caring individual who strives to make a better life for members by sharing their time and talents with the youth and the organization, was presented to Michelle Galloway. The Volunteer of the Year award which was established to recognize those who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to club youth and the community, by giving generously of their time and talent, and rolling up their sleeves to work alongside the club was awarded to Carey Kipp, youth services librarian, Baraboo Public Library.