Boys & Girls Club celebrates 20 years

Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin CEO Karen DeSanto and resource development director Darren Hornby will camp out on a Rooftop for 24 hours to celebrate and support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Baraboo/Sauk County’s 20th birthday. Their goal is to raise $20,000 in 24 hours to represent the 20 years of service to the youth of the area. This funding will be critical to supporting programs including special funding for mental health and workforce development programs. The celebration begins at 9 a.m. Monday, and ends at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Coffee Bean Connection rooftop, 701 Oak St., Baraboo, with entertainment, birthday cake and fun surprises.

Ten years ago, DeSanto raised $10,000 while on the roof of the Broadway Diner, so “thought it would be a really fun way to recreate that excitement again to celebrate our 20th year! “

With many board members, volunteers and staff, the club has provided support to thousands of youth ages 7-18 in the areas of education, healthy lifestyle and good citizenship and leadership mentoring.

“The club is a game changer for kids. It was for me. At the club I could be myself, hang out with my friends and cool adults, do things, and go places I normally would not go. After I graduated, I knew I wanted to continue to work with kids at the club, because it made such a difference in my life,” alumni and current youth development specialist Eli Culbertson said.

“The success of the club is based on the amount of importance the community places on it. The Baraboo community has been extremely supportive these past 20 years and should be so proud of this club and the members who have graduated from it, as they are our future leaders and active members in our cities” DeSanto said.

For more information on schedule and how to support the club, visit bgcwcw.org.