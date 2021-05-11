Boys & Girls Club celebrates 3 new features

On May 4, Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin - Reedsburg Club held a special grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new Reedsburg Teen Center, provided by River Birch Investments, the Founding Donor Recognition Wall and the new club playground.

“Each of these pieces that we celebrate today are special and important to the progress of the club. We began by acknowledging those who provided support at the very beginning that helped bring the club to life and we were then able to share the new Teen Center and playground with all who were able to come,” said Karen DeSanto, chief executive officer.

The Founding Donor Recognition Wall acknowledges the individuals and organizations whose generosity through a gift in 2016 and 2017 helped to make the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin – Reedsburg Club a reality, allowing it to open its doors on Sept. 5, 2017.

The Reedsburg Teen Center Hub of Inspiration Vision & Excellence, presented by River Birch Investments, offers a safe space and positive mentors to guide Reedsburg's youth and help them meet the challenges of employers who are reimagining the future of jobs in our community and the world. It is this vision that led to the establishing of the Reedsburg Teen Center - HIVE: Hub of Inspiration Vision & Excellence.