Boys & Girls Club held second annual gala dinner

The Boys & Girls Club held its annual gala dinner which celebrates the club, the kids it serves and the community that supports it. This year’s gala was held on Oct. 19 at the Reedsburg Country Club, featuring dinner, live and silent auctions, and a special awards ceremony.
This year, the following partners were thanked and celebrated for their various efforts to impact the youth served by the club. I.P.A.K. Investment Partnership Award for Kids, WR and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation; Spirit Award, Reedsburg School District Transportation Department; Volunteer of the Year, Bob Feller.
Event proceeds were greatly enhanced on behalf of the event sponsors and donors, allowing the club to raise as much funds as possible to help ensure the club can continue to provide a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow.
