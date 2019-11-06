Boys & Girls Club held second annual gala dinner

The Boys & Girls Club held its annual gala dinner which celebrates the club, the kids it serves and the community that supports it on Oct. 19 at the Reedsburg Country Club, featuring dinner, live and silent auctions, and a special awards ceremony.
You have free articles remaining.
The following partners were thanked and celebrated for their various efforts to impact the youth served by the club. The Investment Partnership Award for Kids - IPAK was awarded to WR and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation; Spirit Award to the Reedsburg School District Transportation Department; and Volunteer of the Year to Bob Feller.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)