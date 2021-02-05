Boys & Girls Club hosts virtual fundraiser

The annual Boys & Girls Club-Baraboo Gala, dinner auction fundraiser, is meeting the challenge of the pandemic by transforming to a stay-at-home festivity.
To participate in Better Together – A Unique Event in a Box, anyone can purchase a standard box for $100, filled with treats, goodies, and special gifts. The box, and virtual event, will incorporate traditional touches from the in-person event. The “Big Reveal” will occur during the live virtual Facebook event at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 where one number will be selected to win an iPad Pro, valued at $800, donated by Cell Plus/US Cellular Agent of Baraboo. Door prizes also will be awarded.
Boxes must be pre-ordered and will be available for pick up from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 from the Baraboo Chamber of Commerce, 600 W. Chestnut St., Baraboo. Curbside pick-up available and limited delivery available in Sauk County. By purchasing a box upgrade at $140, guests receive four entries for a chance to win one of four door prizes: private Trappers Turn dinner for 10 with wine pairing from Maurer’s Market; a week at a cabin in Minocqua; a Madison Getaway that includes overnight in king suite at the Hotel Indigo and a gift certificate for Rare Steakhouse; and a package that includes Sundara Spa services, and plush Lands’ End robe. Upgraded boxes also include a variety of extra goodies with values ranging from $15-$320.
Event sponsorships and proceeds help Boys & Girls Club-Baraboo cover the cost of providing after school and summer programming and ensuring kids in the Baraboo community can learn, grow, and give back to the community through programs that focus on academic success, healthy habits and lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.
Individuals can purchase boxes, while supplies last, at bgcwcw.org or on Facebook. For more information or becoming a sponsor, contact Rose Dobbs, resource development/marketing director, at 224-402-2766.