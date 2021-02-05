Boys & Girls Club hosts virtual fundraiser

The annual Boys & Girls Club-Baraboo Gala, dinner auction fundraiser, is meeting the challenge of the pandemic by transforming to a stay-at-home festivity.

To participate in Better Together – A Unique Event in a Box, anyone can purchase a standard box for $100, filled with treats, goodies, and special gifts. The box, and virtual event, will incorporate traditional touches from the in-person event. The “Big Reveal” will occur during the live virtual Facebook event at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 where one number will be selected to win an iPad Pro, valued at $800, donated by Cell Plus/US Cellular Agent of Baraboo. Door prizes also will be awarded.

Boxes must be pre-ordered and will be available for pick up from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 from the Baraboo Chamber of Commerce, 600 W. Chestnut St., Baraboo. Curbside pick-up available and limited delivery available in Sauk County.