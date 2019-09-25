The Reedsburg Boys & Girls Club will hold its annual gala dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Reedsburg Country Club, 3003 East Main St., Reedsburg, and will feature an elegant birthday party theme, along with dinner, live and silent auctions, and a special awards ceremony. Silent and live auction lots will include spa certificates, golf passes, cabin getaway and special baskets.
The evening includes a “Barrel of Booze” raffle, and a “Birthday Reveal” raffle. An open bar until 9 p.m. will be offered to guests courtesy of Don and Barbara Carrig. Three awards will be given to recipients including, the investment partnerships for kids or I.P.A.K. award, the spirit award, and the volunteer of the year award. Tickets are $75 and $600 for a table of eight.
For tickets, call 608-504-2566, or text “GALA19” to 41444, or visit bgcwcw.org.
