Boys & Girls Club to provide evening meals for Reedsburg youth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin will provide children 18 years and younger with a take-home meal and snack in a pre-packaged container, while supplies last, each weekday from 4-4:30 p.m. at the Reedsburg Club, 300 Vine St., in a drive-thru format using the parking lot bus lane until further notice. Children do not need to be present and meals are served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Meals will be prepared in the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Kids Café kitchen and distributed by its staff. Social distancing when picking up and thorough hand-washing before eating the meals is encouraged.

While Boys & Girls Club may be able to access some funding from its regular meal program to support these meals, it asks for support from the community as well. To make a donation for the evening food program or the club in general, visit bgcwcw.org or text, “19COVID” to 41444, follow the link and give.

The club will continue to offer its “Club on the Go” packs every Thursday, but pick-up time will coincide with the meal distribution time, 4-4:30 p.m. The packs include instructions and materials for activities that focus on STEM, arts and social emotional development.