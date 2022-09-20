BOYS & GIRLS CLUB UPDATE AT LUNCH TALK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys & Girls Club West-Central Wisconsin president Karen DeSanto will speak at noon Thursday at the first Lunch Break session of the season at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. Attendees will learn more about the local effort to bring a club to the community of Portage. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

