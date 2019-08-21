Boys hoops receives $150 in pizza vouchers

On Aug. 14, Kyle Little, Papa Murphy’s marketing manager in Portage, left, presented 15 pizza vouchers, valued at $150, to Justin Ostrowski of the Portage Boys Hoops Club member and his son Laydon, for all the hard working first and second grade boys basketball players at camp.
