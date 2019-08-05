Portage High School student Jonathan Bradica took Grand Champion with his cross-bred steer owned by Lennox Farms at the Marquette County Fair in Westfield on July 19. He also took Grand Champion on another cross-bred steer owned by Lennox Farms at the Columbia county Fair on July 25; along with several blue ribbons for his chickens and rabbits.
