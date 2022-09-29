Brakebush Brothers ranks 36 most successful private company

On Sept. 27, Brakebush Brothers, Inc. was ranked No. 36 on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75™, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue.

Brakebush Brothers’ president and chief executive officer, Greg Huff, credits the environment built by their team members for the company’s accomplishment. “Brakebush has been family owned for 97 years which adds a level of stability and culture nearly impossible to achieve in a public structure. We credit the strong foundation of dedicated individuals, which includes nearly 160 team members with 20-plus years of service at Brakebush, for this success,” he said,

"For the 20th year, Deloitte is proud to recognize the economic and community impact of the largest 75 private companies in Wisconsin —the Wisconsin 75. This year we will not only celebrate the individual successes of each of these organizations, but also the collective impact of private companies in powering Wisconsin's economy and community," said PJ DiStefano, Wisconsin managing partner of Deloitte LLP.

Brakebush Brothers, Inc. first appeared on the Wisconsin 75 list in 2021, ranked 37th place. It also achieved a distinguished performer award in the Succession category in the 2021 75™ awards.

