Brakebush president/CEO retires

Scott Sanders, president and CEO at Brakebush Brothers, Inc., will retire on Feb. 4, after more than 40 years with the company. A graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison, Sanders held the role of vice president of sales and marketing prior to being named president in 2016.

Sanders retires to spend more time with his wife, three adult children, and eight grandchildren. He will continue his role as a member of the Board of Directors of La Causa, a greater Milwaukee based non-profit organization.

Current chief financial officer Greg Huff, who joined Brakebush in 2015 as CFO and treasurer, will fill the role of president. Huff has held the CFO and chief operating officer roles of food and ingredient companies for 20 years and brings extensive experience to this position. During Huff’s tenure, Brakebush has had multiple significant expansions and acquisitions helping drive sales and profitability for the organization.

Huff has degrees from Winona State University and a master of business administration from the University of Illinois and has spent the majority of his career in the food business. Huff and his wife have five children, three grandchildren and currently live in Madison, after relocating from Idaho.

