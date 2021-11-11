Brakebush ranked 37th most successful private company

Brakebush Brothers, Inc. ranked number 37 on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue.

Brakebush also achieved a Distinguished Performer Award in the Succession category. Deloitte recognized the company’s ability to move from one generation to the next.

Chief executive officer, Scott Sanders, credits succession strategy, education initiatives and career growth opportunities with the company’s accomplishment. “Our programs ensure our company and customers benefit from strength and continuity in stewardship by a combination of family and non-family leaders,” said Sanders.

"For the 19th year, Deloitte is proud to recognize the economic and community impact of the largest 75 private companies in Wisconsin —the Wisconsin 75. This year we will not only celebrate the individual successes of each of these organizations, but also the collective impact of private companies in powering Wisconsin's economy and community," said PJ DiStefano, Wisconsin managing partner of Deloitte LLP.