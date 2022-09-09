 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brass sextet to perform

  • 0

The Dodge County Concert Association will present Copper Street Brass as its first concert of the 2022-2023 season at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., seating begins at 6:30 p.m., Monday at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St.

This brass sextet brings a unique take on music from classical to opera, folk to jazz, pop to rock ‘n roll and even disco in a show that has been a huge hit with audiences of all ages. Admission to the DCCA concerts is normally available with season tickets only, seating is still available for this concert. Tickets are $20, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523.

Season tickets for all five concerts this season are $50 and still available.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

Charles is a 3.5-month-old mixed breed dog, surrendered when his owner was no longer able to have him where they lived. He’s got a beautiful b…

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She is very social, happy, loves to go for walks and has a lot of pointing instincts. She also gets alon…

PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

Duchess is a 19-month-old Alaskan husky surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her where he lived. Duchess is a sweet and pl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News