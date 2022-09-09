Brass sextet to perform

The Dodge County Concert Association will present Copper Street Brass as its first concert of the 2022-2023 season at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., seating begins at 6:30 p.m., Monday at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St.

This brass sextet brings a unique take on music from classical to opera, folk to jazz, pop to rock ‘n roll and even disco in a show that has been a huge hit with audiences of all ages. Admission to the DCCA concerts is normally available with season tickets only, seating is still available for this concert. Tickets are $20, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523.