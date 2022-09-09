 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brat fry fundraiser to benefit family set

FALL RIVER — The Fall River VFW has formed a Thrivent Action Team and will host a brat and burger fry to raise funds for Kiley Ann Engelhardt who was diagnosed with a genetic heart defect called DiGeorge Syndrome and will have open heart surgery in October. She is 8-months-old and has been on a feeding tube since birth. Her brother also had open heart surgery last fall. Her parents are Jenny Olson Englehardt and Dave Engelhardt from Fall River. The family is struggling to cover medical bills due to lost wages.

The fundraiser will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept 15 at the Fall River Foundry, 670 S. Main St.

If unable to attend but would like to make a donation, send check, payable to the Fall River VFW, 107 Community Drive, Fall River, WI 53932.

