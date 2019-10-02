Brat stand raises $918 for the Reedsburg splash park fund

On Sept. 13, a brat stand at Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg. A $918.10 donation was presented to Tim Becker to put towards the Reedsburg splash park fund. Pictured, from left, are Tim Becker, Brady Chovan, Kadin Bergenske, Bristol Gawronski, and Larry Crawford.
