BREAST PUMP DONATED FOR EMPLOYEE WELLNESS

Reedsburg Area Medical Center created a sleep and mother’s room to support employees needing a break or are breastfeeding. Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated a $2,300 breast pump to this new space on Sept. 15. For more information on how to contribute to RAMC Foundation, contact Carol Lankey at 608-524-9088, email clankey@ramchealth.org or visit ramchealth.com/ramc-family/ramc-foundation. Ryan Shear, RAMC, Erin James, RAMC Birth Center with Ryan Bohen, RAMC Foundation Board member.

