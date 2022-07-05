 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breast pump donated to Madison College

From left, Shawna Marquardt and Linda Spencer, Madison College, accept a breast pump donation, valued at more than $3,000, from Megan Haas and Ryan Bohen, Reedsburg Area Medical Center and RAMC Foundation, on June 16 for the Reedsburg campus’ “Mother’s Room.”

 LINDA SPENCER

The Madison College-Reedsburg Campus is the first of the college’s seven locations to have a dedicated, fully outfitted, “Mother’s Room.” It has been equipped with a sink, refrigerator and now a state of the art, hygienic, closed circuit/multiuser breast pump, valued at more than $3,000, and donated by the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation.

The Mother’s Room on campus was created during a remodel following a reallocation of space and was completed two months ago. The campus partnered with the RAMC Foundation to overcome barriers to recent mothers. Returning adult students needed a space to support breast pumping between classes and/or clinicals. The former non-dedicated space was a shared office/testing location that often-forced students or staff to rely on the bathrooms or empty classrooms for breast pumping when it was occupied. The Mother’s Room is a way to support new mothers as they return to school or work.

For more information or to donate to the RAMC Foundation, contact Carol Lankey at 608-524-9088, clankey@ramchealth.org or online at ramchealth.com/ramc-family/ramc-foundation.

