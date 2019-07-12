National Exchange Bank & Trust adds newest addition Mathew Breselow as a commercial relationship manager at the National Exchange Bank & Trust office, Spring St., Beaver Dam. Breselow brings with him more than 10 years of experience in the financial industry, and he holds a degree in accounting from Madison College.
He grew up in Beaver Dam and currently resides there with his family where he is an active community member. He is part of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, Midwestern Business Brokers and Intermediaries, and Beaver Dam Youth Wrestling.
