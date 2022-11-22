 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRICKL NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

BRICKL NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Carson Brickl, son of Chad and Kristen Brickl, named the November Sauk Prairie Optimist Student of the Month on Nov. 2. Outside of school, he has served on 6:8 mission trips, officiates youth sports, and mows lawns. He is undecided on his college choice at this time. From left, Sauk Prairie High School assistant principal Shane Been, Optimist Margaret Mauch, Kristen, Carson, and Chad Brickl.

 ELLEN PAUL

BRICKL NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

