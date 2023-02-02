MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources proposes to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare fish, the redfin shiner, which may result from the Old 73 Bridge project.

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species' overall population at risk.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is proposing to replace the existing bridge structure on Old Highway 73 over the Crawfish River in Columbia County. The structure was determined eligible for the National Register of Historic Places on Feb. 19, 2021.

The state threatened redfin shiner is confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some fish.

The DNR concludes that the proposed project is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which they are a part of, or the habitat that is critical to their existence.

Conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the threatened and endangered species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Permit. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on these species are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR Conservation Biologist Stacy Rowe at 608-228-9796 or stacy.rowe@wisconsin.gov.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding project-related impacts to the redfin shiner by March 5 to Department of Natural Resources, Attn: Stacy Rowe, 2514 Morse St., Janesville, WI 53545, email stacy.rowe@wisconsin.gov or call 608-228-9796.