Bridge improvement on Hwy. 13 starts Aug. 16

Zenith Tech, Inc. of Waukesha, is the prime contractor for the project. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project includes completing structure repairs and installing concrete overlays on both bridge decks.

During the first week of construction, crews will install temporary concrete barriers, temporary traffic signals and pavement marking, and remove the top surface of the bridge decks.

Initially, the northbound lane on both bridges will be closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There will be lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges from Aug. 16 to the end of October when construction is scheduled for completion. Weather permitting.