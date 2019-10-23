If you want to exercise but don’t want to leave your baby, check out a special Baby Connection event BYOB, Bring Your Own Baby Yoga presented by the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Birth Center. The event will be held from 9:15-11:10 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Ruth Culver Community Library, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
Kristin Enge of Humble Yoga will show you how to incorporate your baby in yoga techniques to develop strength, flexibility, and bonding between you and your baby. Yoga mats will be available for those who do not have their own.
For registration, call 608-354-9155, or email humbleyogallc@gmail.com. For more information, call 608-643-7223.
