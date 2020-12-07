Broadband expansion in rural areas

The Federal Communications Commission estimates 386,000 rural Americans living and working in Wisconsin will gain access to high-speed broadband through the Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction, according to auction results released Dec. 7.

In Wisconsin, the auction allocated $373,715,051.20 in support to expand broadband to 240,546 unserved homes and businesses over the next 10 years. Nearly all locations in Wisconsin that were eligible for the auction will be receiving access to broadband with gigabit speed broadband. The auction unleashed robust price competition that resulted in more locations being awarded at less cost to Americans who pay into the Universal Service Fund.

“We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked. This auction was the Commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

The local list of winning bidders, number of homes and businesses to be served, and total support for 10 years in Wisconsin, by county includes: