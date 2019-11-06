Lynxx Networks was named a Smart Rural Community Provider by The Rural Broadband Association, NTCA. Smart Rural Communities is a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers that are building a brighter future for small town America. The program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative economic development, effective education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art health care and other important issues for rural America.
In order to receive recognition as a Smart Rural Community Provider, Lynxx Networks was required to affirm that it offers 25/3 Mbps broadband to at least 50% of its service area; that it has broadband subscription rates of at least 50%; and that it is committed to program principles of collaboration and innovation. As a result of Lynxx Networks national recognition, Camp Douglas, New Lisbon, Hustler and portions of the Germantown township will now be celebrated as a Smart Rural Community in program materials and online at smartruralcommunity.com, joining a national network of similarly innovative communities.
