Bromley elected Kiwanis president

The Baraboo Kiwanis Club's presidency changed hands Oct. 22 with Ben Bromley succeeding Deb Bauer. Pictured, Bauer presents Bromley, right, with the presidential gavel as Jim Burmeister, a Portage Kiwanian who serves as district lieutenant governor, looks on.
