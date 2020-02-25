Brothers attain Eagle Scout rank

Brothers Oliver Shier, 13, and Barret Shier, 15, attained the status of Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 724 of Beaver Dam on Jan. 22 and Dec. 30, respectively.

Oliver Shier, an eighth-grader at Beaver Dam Middle School, is the second of five children and has participated in scouting since first grade. He led his troop in updating the picnic area at Grace Presbyterian Church where he is member and regular volunteer. He plays baseball and football, participates in jazz chorus and band, playing percussion, and performing with the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre and school plays.

A Court of Honor is being planned where his troop, friends and family will celebrate his achievement.

Barret Shier, a sophomore at Wayland Academy, is the eldest of five children and has participated actively in Scouting since he was in third grade. He facilitated a program locally for care packages for foster infants through Dodge County Human Services in 2019. He has played baritone for six years, piano for eight years, is active in his school’s concert and pep bands, school play, football, baseball, swimming, and cooking club, and has been a member of the Beaverland Must-Skis water-ski team for three years. His Eagle Court of Honor ceremony was held Dec. 30 to celebrate his achievement.