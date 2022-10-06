 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BROWER FAMILY SPONSORS COMMUNITY MEAL

  • 0
BROWER FAMILY SPONSORS COMMUNITY MEAL

Beaver Dam First Lutheran Church held its Loaves and Fishes program on Oct. 4. This community meal was sponsored by the family of Eileen Brower in celebration of her 99th birthday, serving chicken pot pie, dinner roll, apple slices and chocolate birthday cake – and a donation of $1,225 collected by the family. From front, left, family members, Pat Soenksen, Eileen Brower, Gordon Soenksen; back row, John and Linda Smedema of Loaves and Fishes.

 LINDA SMEDEMA

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baraboo seeks grant to buy land

The city of Baraboo has applied for a 50% matching grant as part of the Urban Green Space subprogram of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News