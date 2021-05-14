Brown earns DAISY Award

Jackie Brown, Tomah Health Emergency Services registered nurse, was named the hospital’s 2021 recipient of the internationally recognized DAISY Award on May 10 as part of Nurse’s Week.

The recognition program was established by the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, California, by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, an autoimmune disease. Bonnie Barnes, president and co-founder of the DAISY Foundation said the care Patrick and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Brown, who lives in Elroy, is the first Emergency Services nurse at Tomah Health to receive the award. She was one of 30 nurses at Tomah Health nominated for the award, and the fifth person to receive the award since the hospital first participated in 2017.

Patients, families and colleagues can nominate nurses for the recognition using a DAISY Award nomination form located at the hospital and on the hospital’s website at tomahhealth.org.