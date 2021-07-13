 Skip to main content
Brown, Sauer receive $500 scholarships
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINNESOTA — Tim and Michelle Benton’s NorsKids Foundation of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, presented the $500 Tommy Stang Community Service Scholarships to former Thief River Falls Norskie Junior A hockey players, defenseman Nathan Brown and goalie Caleb Sauer, both of Waupun, according to a July 13 press release.

Nathan Brown is the son of Joel and Andrea Brown. He played for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, and volunteered with the foundation both seasons. He especially enjoyed assisting and participating in Tuesday afternoon adult Special Olympics bowling league. He has committed to attend and play ACHA Division 1 hockey for the Roosevelt University Lakers this upcoming season and will major in business.

Caleb Sauer is the son of Jeff and Julie Sauer. He played for the 2019-2020 season and volunteered with the foundation where he especially loved the “Skate with the Norskies” event assisting young skaters with skating and letting them “score” against him in the goal. He has committed to attend and play ACHA Division 1 hockey for the Illinois State University Redbirds and will major in engineering technology.

