Brush collection starts Wednesday, April 1
Beaver Dam residents who receive city-sponsored solid waste collection are advised that April 1 through 7, brush and shrubbery cutting collection services will begin. This service will continue the first week of waste collection each month through November. Collection is provided for single family residents through 4-unit apartment buildings only.

For complete rules, guidelines and information, call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

The Public Works Garage Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., is also available for disposal of these and other yard waste materials by city residents from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays beginning April 4. 

