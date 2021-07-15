 Skip to main content
Brush disposal site open for storm damage debris
The city of Baraboo will open the Brush Disposal Site, 407 Briar St., through July 31 for resident disposal of brush resulting from the July 14 storm damage.

Brush must be free of debris such as lumber, demolition material and other foreign materials and must be from a city property.

