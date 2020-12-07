 Skip to main content
Brush, leaf pick-up done for season
Brush, leaf pick-up done for season

City of Beaver Dam residents are advised that all brush and leaf pick-up has been completed and there are no longer Saturday hours at the Public Works yard site until April.

The Public Works Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., is available year-round for disposal of these and other yard waste materials by city residents only. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. No waste will be accepted from outside of the city limits or from any contractors.

For more information, call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

