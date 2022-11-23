 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brush, leaf pickup to end

  • 0

The final round of brush and leaf pickup begins Monday.

City of Beaver Dam residents should place leaves and grass rakings in the terrace area in loose piles for collection; do not put in the street or gutter.

Residents may also continue to dispose of yard waste, year-round, by bringing it to the city garage, 640 S. Center St., from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Saturday hours are done for the season and will resume in April.

No bulk garbage should be placed at the curb until May.

