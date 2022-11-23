Brush, leaf pickup to end

The final round of brush and leaf pickup begins Monday.

City of Beaver Dam residents should place leaves and grass rakings in the terrace area in loose piles for collection; do not put in the street or gutter.

Residents may also continue to dispose of yard waste, year-round, by bringing it to the city garage, 640 S. Center St., from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Saturday hours are done for the season and will resume in April.

No bulk garbage should be placed at the curb until May.