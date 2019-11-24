The Buckley House will be open to tour during the Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 7 at 816 Ash St., Baraboo. The home will be one of four private historic homes open for touring.
Successful downtown book merchant, August Buckley, built this house on Ash Street in 1891. The house has seven stained glass windows, original Lincrusta wall-covering in the entryway and a gorgeous oak staircase. One of the stained glass windows features what appears to be eyes or spectacles – befitting the house of a book merchant.
Tickets available at Corner Drug, Bekah Kate’s, BarabooChamber of Commerce and the Sauk County History Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 on the day of the tour. For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org.
