WAUPUN — Members of Bentley-Hull Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6709 will distribute Buddy Poppies on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2 at Waupun Piggly Wiggly and Marshland Mobil. Proceeds from distribution of Buddy Poppies will be used to benefit disabled and needy veterans and the widows and orphans of deceased veterans right here in the community.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)