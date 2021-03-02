Budget Listening Sessions scheduled

Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) will host Budget Listening Sessions in March.

March 5, Marklein, 17th District, and Kurtz, 50th District

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Necedah Village Town Hall, 101 Center St., Necedah.

1-2 p.m.: La Valle Town Hall, 314 Highway 33, La Valle.

March 8, Virtual Listening Session via Zoom

2-3 p.m.: email sen.marklein@legis.wi.gov to register, include your residential address for verification purposes. Only residents of the 17th Senate District will be invited to participate. Registered attendees will receive a link to join the listening session with guidelines for testimony based on the number of registrations. Register by Saturday, March 6.

The format is designed for the legislators to receive input and ideas about the state budget. The legislators do not plan to answer questions, debate ideas, challenge the ideas or otherwise comment because they seek to hear every point-of-view equally. The goal is for every attendee to feel comfortable sharing their input.