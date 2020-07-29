Bug Tussel Wireless offers distance learning program

Bug Tussel Wireless, LLC, a subsidiary of Hilbert Communications, LLC, will offer a Distance Learning Program for the 2020-21 school year. This program offers a special 30% discount to students, schools, and educators in Bug Tussel service areas in an effort to offset the impact of the COVID-19 school closures and to provide broader access to alternative learning methods. Distance Learning plans will be available in speeds from 4.8 Mbps to 25 Mbps at prices ranging from $31.99 per month to $71.99 per month.