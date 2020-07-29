Bug Tussel Wireless offers distance learning program

Bug Tussel Wireless, LLC, a subsidiary of Hilbert Communications, LLC, will offer a Distance Learning Program for the 2020-21 school year. This program offers a special 30% discount to students, schools, and educators in Bug Tussel service areas in an effort to offset the impact of the COVID-19 school closures and to provide broader access to alternative learning methods. Distance Learning plans will be available in speeds from 4.8 Mbps to 25 Mbps at prices ranging from $31.99 per month to $71.99 per month.
BTW is upgrading legacy sites in Fond du Lac, Waushara, and Adams Counties to a new 4X4 MIMO system that will allow 25 Mbps service in those areas. BTW has been the recipient of several Wisconsin Public Service Commission Broadband Expansion Grants that will cover Menominee, Kewaunee, Green, and LaFayette Counties as well as unserved pockets in Waushara, Green Lake, and Juneau Counties. Residents in areas covered by these grants would qualify for additional discounts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!